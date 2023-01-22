Wimbledon champ Rybakina sends top seed Swiatek crashing out of Oz Open

World No 1 Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole.

“It was a really tough match and I really respect Iga because of the strike she has and the Grand Slams,” said Rybakina.

“She's a young player and she plays really well. Today I think was also serving well, just struggling on one side.

“Then in the important moments I played really well and it made a difference.”

Rybakina, seeded 22nd, will face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.