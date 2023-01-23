Sunrisers came close to the perfect game, says 'Bulldog'

Sunrisers Eastern Cape hero Roelof van der Merwe believes they came close to playing the perfect game against Durban's Super Giants on Sunday evening.

The Dutch international said the team is beginning to gel as the SA20 heads towards the business end.

Van der Merwe and his teammates will attempt to ramp it up again when they face the Paarl Royals in Gqeberha on Tuesday (1.30pm).

The 37-year-old “Bulldog” will be up for the fight after striking down six of the Super Giants batsmen while conceding just 20 runs from his four overs on Sunday.

Those were the best bowling figures of the tournament so far and helped his side to a convincing 124-run bonus point victory over the Super Giants. He also became the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 12 from five games.