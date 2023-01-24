Wolvaardt ready to blow away the Windies

Before the ongoing series, the top-order batter had an exciting and extensive 2022, which included a starring role at the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, an appearance at the inaugural Cricket T20 tournament at the Commonwealth Games as well as participation in the various T20 leagues around the world.
Wolvaardt recorded a career-best 882 runs in 18 One-Day International (ODI) innings during the calendar year to go with a standout average of 37.60 in eight outings in the shorter format.
That form led to the Cape Town-born star playing a leading role in SA’s World Cup semifinal finish as well as in her Adelaide Striker’s championship-winning campaign in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.
Despite the stellar displays, Wolvaardt is eager to work on her batting, particularly in T20 cricket.
“It was probably the busiest year of my career so far,” she said.
“I really enjoyed all of it though; playing in a bunch of different teams, playing cricket in a lot of different places, so I really enjoyed it.
“[My T20 game has] come a long way since I started a couple of years ago.
“At first, I was just purely an ODI player and my T20 cricket wasn’t working so well and I had to change a few things, had to gym a bit more to get a bit stronger.
“It’s still not where I want it to be, there’s still a bunch of things I want to add to my game but I am happy with the progress that I have made in the two to three years.”
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt enjoyed an impressive year in 2022, but the studious opening batter remains determined to improve her T20 game and is relishing the opportunities the T20 International Tri-Series in East London is presenting.
Wolvaardt believes taking on India and the West Indies is ideal preparation as she readies herself for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in SA next month.
The 23-year-old has featured in the opening two matches against India and the Windies at Buffalo Park.
She is hoping to continue her bright form at the crease throughout the series, beginning with their return fixture against the West Indies at the same ground on Wednesday (3pm).
“This Tri-Series is really crucial for our preparation because we’re in SA, the country where [the World Cup is] happening and we’re coastal as well.
“I’m imagining the conditions will be pretty similar to what we’ll get in the actual World Cup,” Wolvaardt said.
“It’s good opponents too. India have improved a lot over the last couple of years in T20s and they’re a really strong side now, making finals of World Cups often.
“The West Indies are also a good side and we play them a lot, so it’ll be good to face up against them again.
“It’ll be mostly just about working on our combinations and getting used to coastal conditions after coming off the Big Bash, which was fast and bouncy.
“This will be a bit of an adjustment coming coastal, where it’s maybe a bit lower and slower, so I’m kind of just excited to spend some time out in the middle,” she said.
After the completion of the T20I Tri-Series in East London, Wolvaardt and the Momentum Proteas will switch their focus to the global spectacle that is the T20 World Cup taking place between February 10 and 26.
The opening game is set to be extra special for the Six Gun Grill Western Province batter as she hopes to be selected to walk out to thousands of fans on home soil, including numerous loved ones, at her hometown stadium — Newlands Cricket Ground — against Sri Lanka on February 10. — CSA Media
