Something extra fuelling charge, says Djokovic as he romps towards 10th Aussie title

Novak Djokovic said there was something extra behind his title charge at this year's Australian Open after being deported from the country last year and having to play his matches with an injured hamstring after suffering the problem in Adelaide.

Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the nine-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as Covid-19 infections surged.

Djokovic returned this year after his three-year visa ban was lifted and though the Serbian injured his hamstring en route to the Adelaide title, he has looked unstoppable at Melbourne Park as he seeks a record-extending 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam.

“I always try to give my best, particularly in Grand Slams, because at this stage of my career those are the tournaments that count the most, of course,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-1 6-2 6-4 quarterfinal win over Russia's Andrey Rublev.