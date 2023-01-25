Something extra fuelling charge, says Djokovic as he romps towards 10th Aussie title
Novak Djokovic said there was something extra behind his title charge at this year's Australian Open after being deported from the country last year and having to play his matches with an injured hamstring after suffering the problem in Adelaide.
Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the nine-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as Covid-19 infections surged.
Djokovic returned this year after his three-year visa ban was lifted and though the Serbian injured his hamstring en route to the Adelaide title, he has looked unstoppable at Melbourne Park as he seeks a record-extending 10th crown and 22nd Grand Slam.
“I always try to give my best, particularly in Grand Slams, because at this stage of my career those are the tournaments that count the most, of course,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-1 6-2 6-4 quarterfinal win over Russia's Andrey Rublev.
Watch the highlights of Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2023.
“But you could say that there is something extra this year, yeah. You could say because of the injury, what happened last year. I just wanted to really do well.
“So far I have a perfect score on Australian hard courts, in Adelaide and here. I've been playing better and better and I couldn't ask for a better situation to be in at the moment.”
Djokovic was equally imperious in his fourth round win over local hope Alex de Minaur but said it was not the most confident he had felt in Melbourne having had incredible success in the past as well.
“Tough to compare because I've been fortunate to really live through a lot of success in Australian Open,” said Djokovic, who will take on American Tommy Paul in the semifinals.
“But the last two matches, playing against two guys that are really good players, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I want in this moment.
“It's something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw. With this kind of game, of course the confidence level rises, considering the circumstances.
“I feel good on the court, better and better as the tournament progresses. I've been in this situation so many times in my life, in my career, never lost a semifinals in Australian Open. Hopefully that will stay the same.”
Djokovic made his quest for the title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Rublev.
The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for Paul.
Unseeded Paul won 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an All-American quarterfinal clash against 20-year-old Ben Shelton to advance to the semifinals of a major for the first time.
Djokovic is making a mockery of the theory that the second week of Grand Slam tournaments get tougher.
He dropped five games against home hope De Minaur and he was just as ruthless against Rublev as he made it 25 successive wins in succession at the Australian Open.
Fifth seed Rublev has now lost all seven Grand Slam quarterfinals which he contested.
Paul is only the third active American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, joining John Isner (2018 Wimbledon) and Frances Tiafoe (2022 US Open) but will have to register a seismic shock if he is to go any further.
“I'm really excited, man. It's really cool. I think it's even cooler if I do play Novak,” the 25-year-old Florida-based Paul said after his victory.
“To play Novak here in Australia would be awesome. Obviously he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match. But I'm playing some of my best tennis.”
Paul, the first American man to reach the semifinals in Melbourne since Andy Roddick in 2009, withstood some ferocious serving from Shelton who banged down 24 aces.
“Ben's tough to play against and he's going to be in many matches like this,” Paul said.