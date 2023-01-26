Eastern Cape’s oldest promoter to open year with big tournament in Peddie
Fireworks boss determined to keep unearthing new talent in region
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 26 January 2023
One of the oldest boxing promotion outfits in SA, Fireworks Promotions, has no intention of slowing down as it prepares for the first show of the year with the staging of the Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title clash in Peddie on February 4...
Eastern Cape’s oldest promoter to open year with big tournament in Peddie
Fireworks boss determined to keep unearthing new talent in region
One of the oldest boxing promotion outfits in SA, Fireworks Promotions, has no intention of slowing down as it prepares for the first show of the year with the staging of the Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title clash in Peddie on February 4...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos