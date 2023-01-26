WATCH | Djokovic's father seen posing with pro-Putin protesters at Oz Open

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on “inappropriate flags” after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

Four fans with “inappropriate flags and symbols” were questioned by Victoria Police after Wednesday's quarterfinal between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it.