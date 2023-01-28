Bavuma briefly provides evidence of Proteas’ new style

Temba Bavuma found it hard to explain what South Africa’s new limited overs style would be, but on Friday the Proteas captain gave a strong hint in his own innings.

Bavuma scored his 36 runs, after choosing to bat on a flat surface in the first ODI against England in Bloemfontein.

He needed just 28 balls, hitting four fours and one six. He’s never scored quicker in an ODI innings.

“Things will unravel themselves over time,” he said on Thursday in response to a question about the specifics of this new approach the Proteas want to adopt.

Rob Walter, the Proteas’s new limited overs coach, talked about how England, world champions in T20 and 50-over formats, had developed a clear identity and left other nations behind.