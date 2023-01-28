GOING THE DISTANCE | A stuttering start
Premium
By Bob Norris - 28 January 2023
Heat and humidity have been prevalent topics of conversation in sporting circles over the past few weeks, but in case a runner thinks it’s part of global warming there are a good few of us left who can attest to it being no different to training in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s or ’90s...
GOING THE DISTANCE | A stuttering start
Heat and humidity have been prevalent topics of conversation in sporting circles over the past few weeks, but in case a runner thinks it’s part of global warming there are a good few of us left who can attest to it being no different to training in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s or ’90s...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos