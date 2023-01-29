Bok skipper relates tale of a tough background in film
Kolisi wants to give others hope through his rags-to-riches doccie story
By Athenkosi Tostsi - 30 January 2023
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he wants his upcoming documentary Rise – The Siya Kolisi Story to give hope to people. He held a pre-screening of the documentary on Saturday in Zwide, Gqeberha, where he grew up...
