Impressive debut for Christian Saile revs up Chiefs for second half of season

Christian Saile had just 34 minutes of normal time plus some added time in his Kaizer Chiefs debut. That was enough for the team's new striker to have the squad, coaching staff and supporters excited at his prospects.

The 22-year-old signing from Zambia's Nchanga Rangers twice showed a burst of electrifying speed and impressive control with the ball glued to his feet towards the end of Chiefs' 2-0 DStv Premiership win against Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The first was when he slipped the ball between Ricardo Nascimento’s legs soon after the striker from Democratic Republic of the Congo was introduced for Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana in the 56th minute. Saile left the Brazilian centre-back rooted to the spot and streaked through, unable to get power on a shot from an awkward angle.

With the clock winding down Saile beat Thabo Matlaba for pace on the right and squared for Ashley du Preez to bury a third league goal of 2022-23 and first since October.