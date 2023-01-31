He made a dream debut for the Springboks, scoring a superb try against Australia in Sydney. He was equally long of stride for the Bulls in the URC.
Industrious forward JC Pretorius won the award for Springbok Sevens Player of the Year in a season the Blitzboks bagged four tournaments and narrowly missed out on the World Rugby Sevens Series title. The other nominees were Selvyn Davids and Zain Davids.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who led the South Africa Under-20s to a clean sweep of four wins in the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy, was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year. No 8 Evan Roos was named URC Player of the Season last year June.
The Pumas’ triumph in the Currie Cup was reflected in the award for Premier Division Player of the Year, which was won by Sebastian de Klerk, who scored eight tries. It helped propel the Pumas to the title.
The award for the Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year was won by Griffons' scrumhalf Jaywinn Juries, who contributed 169 points to the Northern Free Staters’ cause during the season, which saw them not only win the competition, but also earn promotion to the Premier Division at the end of the season.
Dumke, who led the Border Ladies to a second successive Women’s Premier Division title, won the award for Provincial Women’s Player of the Year.
Aimee Barrett-Theron was named Referee of the Year, for a second successive season. She represented South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and made her debut in the URC.
Etzebeth soars to South African Rugby Player of the Year title
Bok lock top of the class after being overlooked in World Rugby awards
The much-garlanded Eben Etzebeth has marked his return to South Africa by being voted South African Rugby’s Player of the Year for 2022.
Etzebeth, a veteran of 110 Tests, earned the award on the back of excellent performances and his consistency playing in each of the Springboks' 13 Tests last year.
The 31-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2012 and played his 100th Test against Wales in July earned the award for the first time after narrowly losing out to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in 2021. He pipped other finalists Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Frans Malherbe to the title.
Etzebeth this season return from France where he represented Toulon and has significantly contributed to the Sharks' renewed grunt in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Many South Africans felt aggrieved that Etzebeth did not crack the nod for a nomination in World Rugby's Player of the Year Awards last year but this accolade recognises his toil throughout 2022.
“Eben has been a Springbok stalwart for more than a decade and it’s just amazing to see how he keeps getting better with age, playing with maturity and providing valuable leadership to the Springboks,” South African Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
Nadine Roos, who lit up the Sevens circuit and excelled for the women's national team was named Springbok Women’s Player of the Year. She featured in both World Cup formats and was named in the World Rugby Dream Team after the World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in September.
The other nominees were 2021 winner Lusanda Dumke (flanker); No 8 Aseza Hele, who won the award in 2019; and midfield stars Zintle Mpupha and Aphiwe Ngwevu.
Canan Moodie, who burst onto the international scene with such verve and vigour won the Young Player of the Year award.
