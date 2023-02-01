Van Niekerk ‘broken’ after failing to make World Cup squad
SA captain’s fitness after injury in question
By Anathi Wulushe - 01 February 2023
“Devastated” and “broken” is how Proteas Women all-rounder Dané van Niekerk felt after she was omitted from the squad to play at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha, starting next Friday. ..
