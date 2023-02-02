Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has had his solid performances in the recent 2-1 series victory over England rewarded after being signed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the remainder of the Betway SA20 League.
The 32-year-old put a rough few months behind him to become one of the star performers in the series victory over England and will be looking to continue that form for the Sunrisers.
He finished third in the top run scorer's list, chalking up 180 runs across three innings, and leading from the front as his side overcame the 50 and 20 over world champions.
“I'm excited to be joining up with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the remainder of the SA20 campaign,” said Bavuma in a video shared on Twitter.
“I look forward to the opportunity and being part of an incredible bunch of guys. I'm sure good memories will be made,” he said.
Bavuma went unsold in the initial SA20 auction.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers sign in-form Bavuma
Sports reporter
Image: LEE WARREN / GALLO IMAGES
