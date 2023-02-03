“We are building towards the next World Cup cycle, so those younger players are integrated into the squad as they could play important roles in future,” added Cantwell.
Springbok coaches give helping hand at senior women’s team training camp
Sports reporter
Image: SA Rugby
The second conditioning and technical skills camp of the year saw the Springbok Women joined by senior men’s team assistant coaches Deon Davids, Daan Human and Mzwandile Stick.
Davids, Human and Stick provided valuable insights and technical input to the 30-player squad assembled in Cape Town this week, according to SA Rugby’s high-performance manager for women’s rugby Lynne Cantwell, who also indicated the appointment of the new women’s coach will be made within the next few weeks.
“It was wonderful to have Deon, Daan and Mzwandile around for those sessions and we could also tap into the vast experience of Louis Koen (HP manager, junior rugby), who assisted our backs with two great kicking skills sessions,” she said.
“The synergy between our national teams is great and for them to assist us in our early preparations for the year was highly appreciated.
“They are top-ranked coaches and what impressed me most was their wonderful interaction with the squad and the way the players responded to their inputs.
“I think it is fair to say this camp was a huge success from a technical perspective and our squad will return at the next camp mindful of the standards set and platforms laid this week.”
Cantwell said the coaches will again have sessions with the squad later this month. “They will assist again when the squad gets together on February 12 and will further enhance the rugby knowledge of the players and help with their overall preparations for the year.”
The training squad included 20 players who were part of the Springbok Women’s Rugby World Cup group last year while a number of younger players were also invited.
“We are building towards the next World Cup cycle, so those younger players are integrated into the squad as they could play important roles in future,” added Cantwell.
Springbok Women’s training squad: Vainah Ubisi (Mastercard Golden Lions Women), Aseza Hele (Boland Dames), Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens), Mary Zulu, Lindelwa Gwala, Nompumelelo Mathe, Tayla Kinsey, Sinothile Bengu (all Cell C Sharks Women), Lerato Makua, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Unam Tose, Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Yonela Ngxingolo, Lusanda Dumke, Byrhandre Dolf (all Bulls Daisies), Nolusindiso Booi, Azisa Mkiva, Chumisa Qawe, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Babalwa Latsha, Roseline Botes, Luchell Hanekom, Thandolwethu Hena, Asiphe Mayaba, Bronishia Hess (all DHL WP), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies).
