“The main thing is to work as a collective and push one another. I am certain that if we work together as a team, the result will take care of itself on the day of the match.”
Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season in front of passionate crowds and the same is expected on Saturday.
Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November and they beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
“It is going to be an amazing atmosphere, these are two big clubs with great players. It is going to be a huge spectacle and I know our supporters will come in their numbers to support the guys. As a kid these are the types of games that you dream of being part of and I am grateful to be part of it.”
Sparks expected to fly in crunch clash between Pirates and Sundowns
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Because of their current unstoppable form, Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites going into their DStv Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
But Buccaneers fullback Bandile Shandu says they have blocked out the noise about the Brazilians’ form and they have used this week to thoroughly prepare for a match where sparks are expected to fly.
Sundowns visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.
“We have had a look at them but we are focusing on ourselves and making sure that we correct the things that we didn’t do right in our previous games,” said Shandu this week as they prepared for the clash.
“The main thing is to work as a collective and push one another. I am certain that if we work together as a team, the result will take care of itself on the day of the match.”
Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season in front of passionate crowds and the same is expected on Saturday.
Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November and they beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
“It is going to be an amazing atmosphere, these are two big clubs with great players. It is going to be a huge spectacle and I know our supporters will come in their numbers to support the guys. As a kid these are the types of games that you dream of being part of and I am grateful to be part of it.”
On the other hand, Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema said players don’t need motivation for a big game like this.
“We know that we are playing a big game and no one needs motivation when it comes to such games. I am expecting them to come hard at us because they are on a high after good recent results.
“Pirates are going to come the same way that they came in the first fixture that we played against them, but now they are a bit more different because they used to play three at the back and now they are playing with four.
“I think they are going to be very motivated, but I think some of their game models haven’t changed much. They are very dangerous on the counter and those are the things we are going to expect from them.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos