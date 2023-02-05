Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga’s daughter’s recent entry into boxing as a promoter has ended abruptly with Boxing South Africa (BSA) suspending her licence and vowing to discipline her.
Nomfundo Malinga, who launched Sugarboy Malinga Promotions, planned to stage her first tournament in honour of her former world champion father later this month.
But BSA said on Saturday night its executive had suspended her licence “with immediate effect” and would launch an investigation.
“The suspension follows the presentation to the board of Boxing SA of prima facie evidence that shows Ms Malinga has not complied with the conditions attached to the approval of the licence,” BSA said without elaborating.
“This and other matters will be investigated and a disciplinary hearing will be convened in due course.”
BSA had already scuppered her proposal for a marginal world title fight because the regulator did not recognise the sanctioning body, the newly created World Alliance Boxing Association.
“Sugar Boy” Malinga became the first South African boxer to win a WBC title when he lifted the super-middleweight crown on a split decision from Nigel Benn in 1996. He lost it later that year and reclaimed it from another Englishman, Robin Reid, in late 1997, having just turned 42.
Boxing
Sugar Boy Malinga's daughter has her new promoter licence suspended
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga’s daughter’s recent entry into boxing as a promoter has ended abruptly with Boxing South Africa (BSA) suspending her licence and vowing to discipline her.
Nomfundo Malinga, who launched Sugarboy Malinga Promotions, planned to stage her first tournament in honour of her former world champion father later this month.
But BSA said on Saturday night its executive had suspended her licence “with immediate effect” and would launch an investigation.
“The suspension follows the presentation to the board of Boxing SA of prima facie evidence that shows Ms Malinga has not complied with the conditions attached to the approval of the licence,” BSA said without elaborating.
“This and other matters will be investigated and a disciplinary hearing will be convened in due course.”
BSA had already scuppered her proposal for a marginal world title fight because the regulator did not recognise the sanctioning body, the newly created World Alliance Boxing Association.
“Sugar Boy” Malinga became the first South African boxer to win a WBC title when he lifted the super-middleweight crown on a split decision from Nigel Benn in 1996. He lost it later that year and reclaimed it from another Englishman, Robin Reid, in late 1997, having just turned 42.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos