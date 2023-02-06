‘SA has lost a giant’: Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane on former teammate John Moeti

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says “the nation has lost a giant”, expressing his sadness at the death of Bafana Bafana legend and former Orlando Pirates teammate John “Dungi” Moeti.

Moeti, a 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner and key member of Bucs’ 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs-winning team, died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Zwane, 49, was a youthful right-wing when he joined Pirates after a stint at Brazilian outfit Santos, for two-and-a-half years from 1997. He only played 12 matches at Bucs as he suffered injuries and was sent on various loans.