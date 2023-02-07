Proteas to use provinces to prepare for West Indies series

The availability of the Proteas Test players for the domestic four-day competition is seen as an essential part of the build-up to the two-match Test series against the West Indies that starts in Centurion on February 28.

All of the country's top players were informed that they would have to play for their provinces in the four-day round of fixtures starting February 19, which precedes the first Test.

“Obviously they will get more out of playing in that round of four-day matches than they will in a training camp,” said the Test team’s new head coach, Shukri Conrad.

Conrad stated the players who didn’t participate in the SA20 tournament will feature this weekend when the four-day competition resumes. For this weekend's round of matches only Khaya Zondo of the Dolphins will be in action. Though Kagiso Rabada is not involved in the last weekend of the SA20, he is not going to play for the Lions this weekend.