Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to unleash Cassius Mailula in Champions League
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will unleash promising attacker Cassius Mailula for their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Al-Hilal Omdurman at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians play their first group stages match against the highly unpredictable Sudanese side that is coached by vastly experienced and well-travelled Florent Ibengé.
The 21-year-old Mailula featured in the 15-1 second-round aggregate win over Seychelles minnows La Passe, where he scored two goals in the second leg, but this will be his first real test in the league.
“Pedri (Spain) is playing in the World Cup and he is Cassius’ peer and Jude Bellingham (England) is playing at the World Cup,” said Mokwena as they prepared to host Al-Hilal.
“I can go on and on about this, given what we saw during the World Cup in Qatar and the exposure that these players were getting on that type of stage at a young age.
“Ronwen Williams (who was sitting next to the coach at the press conference) made his debut in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the age of 18 and look at what has happened to his career.
“Many coaches persisted and trusted him, giving him games that were very difficult, [when it may have bee easier to give them to] more senior or experienced players.”
Mailula has set the DStv Premiership alight this season with some impressive performances. He has seven goals and three assists to his name after 11 appearances.
“If you don’t give these young ones an opportunity to play in games of consequence, you don’t throw them in the deep end in these types of scenarios and competitions, how do they give them experience?” he asked.
“Like many other players in the team who have come from teams that [generally] don’t compete for titles and trophies like Khuliso Mudau, Neo Maema, Cassius has done very well.
“Their adaptation towards the culture of the team and responsibility of trying to compete and help the team to win things has been incredible. What we have is not just the story with Cassius, we have other incredible stories, and that is one of the ways to try to answer the question [of whether he will get a chance at this tournament].
“At the end, it is about the players and it is about the team, and as long as the team is strong and works together, we always have a chance to win football matches because of the collective and not individuals.
“Cassius’ role is similar to that of Peter Shalulile, of Ronwen Williams, of Mothobi Mvala, it is to contribute to the performance of the team and try to make the team difficult to play against.
“We play with a lot of intensity and aggression, and we have the right mentality for the matches, and everybody contribute to that.”
