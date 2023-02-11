SA20 final moved to Sunday due to incessant rain in Johannesburg

“We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions,” said the tournament’s commissioner, Graeme Smith.
The forecast for Sunday shows the rain may subside in the afternoon.
Tickets for the final were sold out last week, for a competition that has captured the imagination of the South African public and lifted the mood in a sport which had been in the doldrums for many years.
The final will see the Pretoria Capitals who topped the points table at the end of the league phase, take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
The Capitals won seven of their 10 round-robin matches and then beat the Paarl Royals in the semifinal, which was played at the Wanderers last Wednesday.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, finished in third place and upset the more fancied Joburg Super Kings in the second semifinal that was played in Centurion, to book their spot in the showpiece final.
The Wanderers will open at 10.30am, with all tickets remaining valid, including ‘park and ride’ facilities.
