Sunrisers chasing SA20 glory

The battle lines have been drawn, press conferences concluded, and all that’s left to do for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Pretoria Capitals is play some match-winning cricket when they meet in the Betway SA20 final at the Wanderers on Saturday (4.30pm).
As captains Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell spoke with the media at the venue on Friday, both seemed the picture of calmness as they answered questions ahead of their encounter.
The two sides, who have had contrasting journeys to the final, meet in a much-anticipated clash that promises to keep cricket lovers entertained at a sold-out Bullring in Johannesburg.
Coming into the match as the form side, the Capitals have been in tremendous shape, winning eight of their 11 matches en route to the final.
They overcame a spirited fight from the Paarl Royals in the first semifinal to book their spot in the final.
On the opposite side of the coin, the Eastern Cape outfit won four and lost five in the group stages to go with the no result against the Super Giants in the second-last game.
Looking at their side on paper, no-one would have given them a chance of making the playoffs, but the men in orange defied the odds to beat the Joburg Super Kings and book their ticket to the final.
“Credit must go to the guys in the squad. There are a lot of strong characters there and they would do anything to win.
“Those sort of attitudes take a team a long way. We have been lucky to have those characters, and they have come through at important times for us, so hopefully we can go one more time tomorrow,” Markram said.
With a number of mini-battles set to take place all over the park, the one that may get the most attention would be the matchup between Sunrisers spinner Roelof van der Merwe and Capitals speedster Anrich Nortjé.
The pair are separated by two wickets, Nortje (18) and Van der Merwe (16), on the best bowlers list and both could play key roles in their sides’ ambitions to lift the trophy when all is said and done.
Markram said Van der Merwe’s energy within the camp had been infectious, both on and off the field.
“Having lost our first two games [against the Capitals], we decided we would need a few strong characters to help in turning things around and you don’t get a much stronger character than Roelof van der Merwe.
“He has played a great role for us. Off the field he is great value and on the field he is a proper fighter, so he has added quite a lot for us,” the Sunrisers skipper said.
Markram said apart from crossing the three-figure mark, his first in T20 cricket, having his family and friends there to witness it live was a memory that would stay with him for a long time.
Meanwhile, the Capitals will be sweating over the fitness of their Gqeberha-born captain as he recovers from a niggle picked up in the latter rounds of the competition which saw him watch the semifinal from the sidelines.
“I am making good progress, so we will have to see tomorrow if I am fit enough to get into the XI,” Parnell said, giving an update on his recovery.
“Playing at the Wanderers is going to be a great spectacle but the pitch is a bit different to what one would normally find at the Wanderers.
“Our semifinal here really showed that assessing and trying to get a total that was competitive was the difference in the match.
“Finals can go one of two ways, either it can bring out the best in people, but it can also paralyse people, and we want to be on the side where it brings out the best,” Parnell said.
HeraldLIVE
Sunrisers chasing SA20 glory
Finalists’ contrasting journeys make for an exciting clash
Sports reporter
Image: SPORTZPICS/SA20
The battle lines have been drawn, press conferences concluded, and all that’s left to do for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Pretoria Capitals is play some match-winning cricket when they meet in the Betway SA20 final at the Wanderers on Saturday (4.30pm).
As captains Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell spoke with the media at the venue on Friday, both seemed the picture of calmness as they answered questions ahead of their encounter.
The two sides, who have had contrasting journeys to the final, meet in a much-anticipated clash that promises to keep cricket lovers entertained at a sold-out Bullring in Johannesburg.
Coming into the match as the form side, the Capitals have been in tremendous shape, winning eight of their 11 matches en route to the final.
They overcame a spirited fight from the Paarl Royals in the first semifinal to book their spot in the final.
On the opposite side of the coin, the Eastern Cape outfit won four and lost five in the group stages to go with the no result against the Super Giants in the second-last game.
Looking at their side on paper, no-one would have given them a chance of making the playoffs, but the men in orange defied the odds to beat the Joburg Super Kings and book their ticket to the final.
“Credit must go to the guys in the squad. There are a lot of strong characters there and they would do anything to win.
“Those sort of attitudes take a team a long way. We have been lucky to have those characters, and they have come through at important times for us, so hopefully we can go one more time tomorrow,” Markram said.
With a number of mini-battles set to take place all over the park, the one that may get the most attention would be the matchup between Sunrisers spinner Roelof van der Merwe and Capitals speedster Anrich Nortjé.
The pair are separated by two wickets, Nortje (18) and Van der Merwe (16), on the best bowlers list and both could play key roles in their sides’ ambitions to lift the trophy when all is said and done.
Markram said Van der Merwe’s energy within the camp had been infectious, both on and off the field.
“Having lost our first two games [against the Capitals], we decided we would need a few strong characters to help in turning things around and you don’t get a much stronger character than Roelof van der Merwe.
“He has played a great role for us. Off the field he is great value and on the field he is a proper fighter, so he has added quite a lot for us,” the Sunrisers skipper said.
Markram said apart from crossing the three-figure mark, his first in T20 cricket, having his family and friends there to witness it live was a memory that would stay with him for a long time.
Meanwhile, the Capitals will be sweating over the fitness of their Gqeberha-born captain as he recovers from a niggle picked up in the latter rounds of the competition which saw him watch the semifinal from the sidelines.
“I am making good progress, so we will have to see tomorrow if I am fit enough to get into the XI,” Parnell said, giving an update on his recovery.
“Playing at the Wanderers is going to be a great spectacle but the pitch is a bit different to what one would normally find at the Wanderers.
“Our semifinal here really showed that assessing and trying to get a total that was competitive was the difference in the match.
“Finals can go one of two ways, either it can bring out the best in people, but it can also paralyse people, and we want to be on the side where it brings out the best,” Parnell said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos