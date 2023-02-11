Tiger Woods commits to next week's Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to PGA Tour action during next week's Genesis Invitational at the legendary Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Woods, 47, played in just three tournaments last season, all majors, as his recovery from a serious leg injury continued.

He sustained the injury two years ago when he was involved in a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area the day after the 2021 Genesis Invitational was completed.

The 15-time major champion is host of the annual event through his charity foundation.

Woods made the announcement of his participation next week on Twitter during Friday's second round of the always-boisterous WM Phoenix Open at Scottsdale, Ariz.