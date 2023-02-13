Lorch has made just five league appearances in 2022-2023, all in August. His return could be seen almost like adding a classy “signing” for Bucs in the second half of the season.
Lorch a 'great addition': Ncikazi after attacker's scoring return from injury
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Thembinkosi Lorch can be a “a great addition” to Orlando Pirates, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said after the attacker made a scoring return from a long-term knee injury in Bucs' 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win against All Stars FC.
Bucs' injury-plagued star playmaker or winger came on in the 46th minute for Kabelo Dlamini at Milpark Stadium and scored Bucs' 71st-minute second after Monnapule Saleng broke the deadlock in the 62nd.
In December, Pirates said Lorch was “due back at the end of January having not featured since being withdrawn after a knock in the stalemate away to SuperSport United in August”.
