Mamelodi Sundowns make another coaching appointment
Image: Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have added a new member to their technical staff, announcing the appointment of former Orlando Pirates reserve team coach Michael Loftman on Tuesday.
Loftman joins head coach Rulani Mokwena's senior technical team as a set play coach.
The club said the appointment was made to raise the bar by including another specialist in the technical team.
Masandawana are hoping the inclusion of Loftman, who has an impressive CV, will increase their stronghold in the Premier Soccer League and, most importantly, help them win the Caf Champions League.
Sundowns have been struggling to win the continental competition since their only triumph in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane.
“Replays and restarts are a significant part of modern day football and are even more crucial when playing in the Caf Champions League,” Sundowns said.
“Loftman, who has held roles as a head and development coach, holds a Uefa A licence from the English FA and a sports science and coaching Masters degree from Brunel University.”
Clubs Loftman has served at include the Egypt national side, Tottenham Hotspur development teams, Belgian outfit Lommel SK and Pirates as a match analyst and coach.
He was recently employed by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy, but left the club in September last year.
Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg said the young coach will “add his competencies to the experienced and highly qualified technical team”.
Sundowns began this season’s Champions League group stages on a positive by beating Al-Hilal of Sudan 1-0 on Saturday.
They travelled to Cameroon this week to face Cotton Sport on Friday night, and Loftman was part of the touring squad.
