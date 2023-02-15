×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Banyana off to play in a tournament to be held in earthquake ravaged Turkey

15 February 2023
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
Banyana Banyana lift the winner's trophy after beating Morocco in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco.
Banyana Banyana lift the winner's trophy after beating Morocco in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco.
Image: Weam Mostafa/ BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana will play in the Turkish Women’s Cup which is scheduled to start on Wednesday (February 15-23) in Alanya, after the SA Football Association (Safa) announced that the team was set to leave on Tuesday night.

The team’s departure was delayed by a series of meetings where Safa officials were still discussing whether to send the women's senior national side after hosts Turkey pulled out of the tournament following an earthquake that hit some parts of Turkey and Syria last Monday.

“Safa consulted widely before allowing Banyana to travel to Turkey,” Safa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Coach Desiree Ellis left with 16 locally-based players and will be joined by seven more who are based in Europe before they play their first match against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Banyana’s Turkish trip awaits government approval after earthquake

Banyana Banyana's trip to play at the this month's Turkish Women's Cup hangs in the balance after the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria, ...
Sport
1 week ago

The tournament in Alanya, 400km from areas affected by the quake, will involve SA, Zambia and eight other nations — Bulgaria, Estonia, Kosovo, Hong Kong, Jordan, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Uzbekistan.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Banyana players and technical team are “very reluctant to go” following last week’s earthquake, whose death toll on Tuesday night was at over 31,000 people in Turkey and 5,800 people in Syria.

Ellis will use the tournament in Turkey as part of Banyana’s preparation for this year’s Women’s Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, where the African champions will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Release him, we will kill him!' Fiery speech at murdered student Ntokozo ...
EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023