Summary of results — 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon, stage one (Bishopstowe Country Club to Dusi Bridge)
Overall:
1. Andy Birkett 01:53:59
2. Msawenkosi Mtolo 01:55:03
3. Sandile Mtolo (U23) 01:57:17
4. David Evans (U23) 01:58:45
5. Banetse Nkhoesa 01:58:48
6. Scott Little (U23) 02:01:01
7. Thulani Mbanjwa 02:01:34
8. Matthew Fenn (U23) 02:03:38
9. Jeremy Maher (U23) 02:05:13
10. Nqobile Makhanya 02:05:15
Women:
1. Christie Mackenzie 02:12:57
2. Bridgitte Hartley 02:26:47
3. Jordan Peek 02:27:12
4. Hilary Bruss 02:33:52
5. Nix Birkett 02:39:07
6. Shannon Parker-Dennison (U23) 02:41:16
7. Emma Hatfield (U18) 02:41:18
8. Rachel Van Deventer (U18) 02:43:47
9. Jessica Behn (U18) 02:48:17
10. Nosipho Mthembu (U23) 03:00:28
Under 23 Men:
1. Sandile Mtolo 01:57:17
2. David Evans 01:58:45
3. Scott Little 02:01:01
Under 23 Women:
1. Shannon Parker-Dennison 02:41:16
2. Nosipho Mthembu 03:00:28
3. Tinyiko Mahwayi 03:08:25
Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie lead Dusi on day one
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After a shorter but more intense first stage of the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon on Thursday, favourites Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie took stage honours in contrasting races on Thursday.
With the adjusted start at Bishopstowe Country Club, paddlers started with a portage where Team MyLife’s Msawenkosi Mtolo took the initiative and raced to an early lead.
Birkett put in after that initial portage in fifth place, but the 12-time champion slowly picked off the field to hit the Geoff’s Road portage alongside Mtolo in the lead.
The pair were together for most of the remainder of the stage until the Cabbage Tree portage where Birkett opened a small but significant gap and maintained it to finish a minute ahead of Mtolo.
Despite the reduced distance, Birkett didn’t feel the stage was less taxing.
“It was a shorter stage, two hours as opposed to three, but it was a tough stage nonetheless,” he said.
“It was a quick stage and guys like Msawe [Mtolo] took off at the start, which was a shock to the system. But I enjoyed it out there and stuck to my plan and got a gap at Cabbage Tree.”
