Border Ladies upbeat despite departure of top players
Several replacements signed to fill gap left by Dumke and co
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 16 February 2023
With the Border Bulldogs severely depleted after an exodus of top players, the women’s team are not much better off having been hit hard by large-scale player departures including that of top Springbok flank Lusanda Dumke...
Border Ladies upbeat despite departure of top players
Several replacements signed to fill gap left by Dumke and co
With the Border Bulldogs severely depleted after an exodus of top players, the women’s team are not much better off having been hit hard by large-scale player departures including that of top Springbok flank Lusanda Dumke...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos