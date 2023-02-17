“There is a good blend of youth and experience and we are confident that the new coaching staff will get the best out of them as they build towards a better future for South African cricket.”
Test head coach Shukri Conrad added: “We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe.
“We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury. He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi.
“We look forward to a good series between two teams that are rebuilding and we expect to only get better as we spend more time together as a group in the weeks and months ahead.”
The squad will assemble in Centurion on February 24.
Proteas Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dean Elgar (Titans), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav
Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dragons), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions)
Bavuma named new Proteas Test captain
Sports reporter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Temba Bavuma as the new Proteas Test captain.
Making the announcement on Friday afternoon, CSA said the move is part of restructuring within the leadership group of the national team as he replaces Dean Elgar.
The 32-year-old will continue to lead the team in ODIs but has relinquished the T20 captaincy and a new leader of the shortest format will be named as part of the white-ball squad to face the West Indies next month.
Bavuma’s first assignment will be to lead a 15-man squad during the two-match Test series against the West Indies on February 28 and March 12 in Centurion and Johannesburg respectively.
Elgar remains available to play for the Proteas after captaining them in 15 Tests during an almost two-year reign.
“Cricket South Africa would like to welcome Temba as the new captain of the Proteas Men’s national team,” said director of cricket (DoC) Enoch Nkwe.
“He is a player that has vast captaincy experience both at domestic level and on the international stage having led both the ODI and T20I teams since March 2021 when he was appointed.
“We trust he will deliver on all our expectations and help carry the team forward after some excellent work by his predecessor Dean during the same period. At the same time I would like to sincerely thank Dean for all his commitment to the role over the past two years.
“He helped the team navigate through some stormy waters and put them in a good position on the ICC World Test Championship table. Both men have made us proud with the work they have done within the wider Proteas group and look forward to the next step in what is a new era for the Proteas under the leadership of dual coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter.”
Western Province batter Tony de Zorzi earns his maiden Test call-up after an impressive CSA 4-Day Domestic Series campaign for the Division 1 log leaders, having amassed 489 runs at an average of 122.25 at the top of the order.
North West Dragons’ Senuran Muthusamy joins the Test squad for the first time since 2019.
Dolphins batter Keegan Petersen makes his return from a hamstring injury, with DP World Lions’ Ryan Rickelton also named in the squad.
Momentum Multiply Titans batter Aiden Markram has been drafted back into the Test squad while his Titans teammate Heinrich Klaasen will keep wicket.
“This is a hugely important series for the Proteas as they begin life under a new captain and new Test coach in Shukri,” said Nkwe.
“As you will see, most of the players selected are those that have done very well for the national team in recent years and have been responsible for our current excellent standing in the WTC.
“There is a good blend of youth and experience and we are confident that the new coaching staff will get the best out of them as they build towards a better future for South African cricket.”
Test head coach Shukri Conrad added: “We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe.
“We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury. He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi.
“We look forward to a good series between two teams that are rebuilding and we expect to only get better as we spend more time together as a group in the weeks and months ahead.”
The squad will assemble in Centurion on February 24.
Proteas Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dean Elgar (Titans), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav
Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dragons), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos