Former Safa referee to start high school league
Sicelo Heukile partners with SA Home Loans to revive youth sport
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 17 February 2023
Former Safa referee Sicelo Heukile, in partnership with SA Home Loans, is on course to start a high school soccer league in Buffalo City next month...
Former Safa referee to start high school league
Sicelo Heukile partners with SA Home Loans to revive youth sport
Former Safa referee Sicelo Heukile, in partnership with SA Home Loans, is on course to start a high school soccer league in Buffalo City next month...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos