Body of Ghanaian winger Atsu found under rubble in Türkiye quake — agent

By Reuters - 18 February 2023
Ghanaian defender Christian Atsu has been found dead in Turkey following the earhtquake.
Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Türkiye after last week's massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger's Turkish agent said.

“Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete's body was found.

“Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Türkiye hours before the quake, but Hatayspor's manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a February 5 Super Lig match.

