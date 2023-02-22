Better game management crucial for WSU
Head coach Mkokeli warns his charges that CPUT’s dangerous runners will pose a threat at Sisa Dukashe
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 22 February 2023
Walter Sisulu University head coach Thembani Mkokeli has called for better game management from his side in their Varsity Shield clash against Cape Peninsula University of Technology at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Thursday evening (7pm)...
Better game management crucial for WSU
Head coach Mkokeli warns his charges that CPUT’s dangerous runners will pose a threat at Sisa Dukashe
Walter Sisulu University head coach Thembani Mkokeli has called for better game management from his side in their Varsity Shield clash against Cape Peninsula University of Technology at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Thursday evening (7pm)...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos