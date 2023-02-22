Cup a ‘worthwhile experience’, says Ellis after Banyana draw against Slovenia

Banyana Banyana showed character fighting back from a goal down in their 1-1 draw against Slovenia, ending the Turkish Women's Cup as a “worthwhile” building experience towards the 2023 World Cup, coach Desiree Ellis said.
After a timely 3-0 win against Uzbekistan in Alanya on Saturday, South Africa earned a hard-fought stalemate on Tuesday against a Slovenia Ellis described as technical and physical.
The victory against Uzbekistan reversed a run of three heavy defeats — 3-0 and 6-0 to Brazil and 4-1 to Australia — that followed South Africa clinching an epic maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations title by beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in August.
Slovenia — the tougher of the two teams Banyana met in Turkey, who beat Uzbekistan 2-1 and Zambia 1-0 in their previous games — opened the scoring through Adrijana Mori in the 13th minute. South Africa fought back through Hildah Magaia in the 76th.
“We watched their last game and knew this game was going to be tougher,” Ellis said.
“We spoke about the danger of their wingers and we conceded poorly. They had a lot of possession and at times they played in front of us, and I thought we handled that well.
“We changed the formation slightly to give us a few more numbers in midfield and we could have wrapped it up by halftime with the chances we had.
“We had a one-one-one with the keeper we didn't take. Those are the chances where we need to be clinical.
“And then we changed personnel. And I thought in the second half we really showed character — the personality, mentality, intensity, everything went up.
“It really showed the quality of the team. I thought we had come from behind, raised our levels, but we just couldn't get the chance [for a winner] — we had half chances.
“It was a good comeback and in the end the two games were really valuable.
“We tried to give as many players the opportunity, though today [Tuesday] was a bit difficult to do that because you also want to win the game.
“We played a physical side, a less physical side before that. Overall, I think the exercise was worthwhile.”
South Africa are drawn in Group G of the World Cup — in Australia and New Zealand in July and August — with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Ellis said the game against Slovenia provided good preparation for the global showpiece.
“The technical ability of Slovenia was really good, their one- and two-touch football was good and we know Sweden and Italy play a similar game.
“The second game especially challenged us in terms of physicality, Slovenia's technical ability and way they move the ball around.
“We had to find solutions on the field and I think a lot of the players did and then realised where we could hit them and then Slovenia started making their changes.”
The Turkish tournament — which initially had 12 teams in two groups and where South Africa were to play more games — was reduced by the withdrawal of the hosts and two other sides in the wake of the earthquakes that claimed more than 47,000 lives.
