Percy Tau and Al Ahly threaten Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run
Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Mamelodi Sundowns’ excellent winning run under coach Rulani Mokwena faces a serious threat in their Caf Champions League Group B clash against Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau’s Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday (9pm SA time).
Sundowns, who left South Africa on Wednesday, will be hard-pressed to maintain their 16-match winning run in all competitions entering the Al-Salam Stadium stronghold of the 10-time winners of the competition.
The Brazilians have been sublime under young coach Mokwena, their winning run extending not only to the DStv Premiership but also the continental stage.
Masandawana, yet to lose or draw since Mokwena became sole head coach over in October, started the Champions League group stage on a high, winning 1-0 at home to Al-Hilal of Sudan and 3-1 to away Cameroon’s Coton Sport to top the group.
Ahly, who began with an upset 1-0 defeat to Hilal in Omdurman after finishing fourth in the Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) earlier this month, are set to provide a stern test for Sundowns as they look to make up ground in the group.
Tau, who has had battles with injuries and to win game time at Ahly, will be buoyed by his four appearances, including two starts, at the CWC, where the Red Devils lost 4-1 against Real Madrid in the semifinals and 4-2 against Brazil's Flamengo in the third-place playoff.
Veteran Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango expects a tough encounter in Cairo, but takes confidence from his team's run in the build-up to the match.
“It is always interesting when playing Al Ahly. I think it has become one of the biggest derbies on the African continent in terms of the Champions League,” Onyango said.
“We are happy to play them when we have six points and are winning. Playing Ahly away from home is always a tough encounter from the airport to the hotel, stadium and training ground because they are one of the powerhouses in African football.
“We need to stay focused on our game and try to win because we know if we do we will get closer to the quarterfinals.”
Tau came off the bench in the 72nd minute as Ahly — leading the Egyptian Premier League with a two-point gap, but with three games in hand, over Pyramids under Swiss coach Marcel Koller — beat Aswan 3-0 away on Tuesday.
Sundowns beat eventual runners-up Ahly at home and away in the 2021-22 Champions League group stage, but bowed out in the quarterfinals in a shock defeat to Angola's Petro de Luanda.
