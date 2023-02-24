Bulldogs pack called on to provide consistency
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 24 February 2023
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie has called on his forward pack to set the tone and provide the team with a good platform in their Carling Currie Cup First Division clash against Boland Kavaliers at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday...
Bulldogs pack called on to provide consistency
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie has called on his forward pack to set the tone and provide the team with a good platform in their Carling Currie Cup First Division clash against Boland Kavaliers at the Wellington Stadium on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos