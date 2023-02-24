×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

SA to take battle to England in World Cup semifinal

‘Nothing to lose’ as unfancied Proteas dream about out-manoeuvring favourites for first-ever spot in women’s final

Premium
By Nick Said - 24 February 2023

Hosts SA will take the attack to more fancied England in Friday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal at Newlands, as captain Sune Luus believes they have nothing to lose in their bid for a first-ever final spot...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods