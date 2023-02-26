Blitzboks stumble into cup quarters to face Fiji in LA Sevens

The Springbok Sevens will face Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals of the HSBC LA Sevens on Sunday after an Saturday’s eventful first day of sevens at Dignity Health Stadium in Los Angeles.

Torrid weather conditions forced numerous postponements to matches, with the Blitzboks seeing their second match of the day, against Uruguay, moved twice as lightning in the area prevented play.

On top of that a lethargic display by the Blitzboks saw them lose two of their pool matches.

A hard-fought opening win against Canada (12-5) saw SA start Saturday on a positive note, but there was not much to smile about for the remainder of the day, with defeats against both Uruguay and Ireland.