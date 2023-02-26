“But I think the results have spoken for themselves and I think the team has stayed motivated no matter what distractions have come our way.”
Forthright Proteas captain Luus emerges as leader in her own right
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Suné Luus has a fixed stony glare she directs at questioners every time she feels her team has been undermined.
Asked before Friday's Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against England about the fact that South Africa kept losing in semifinals, Women's Proteas captain Luus replied: “Oh, that’s great, there’s no pressure on us then, we can just go out and enjoy it.”
Another moment came on Saturday where she faced the international media ahead of Sunday's final against Australia, also at Newlands (3pm). South Africa has had a wild journey before and through this tournament.
Fitness issues saw Dane van Niekerk omitted, her wife Marizanne Kapp needed a break from the team as a result and then the Proteas lost the opening game to Sri Lanka. They scrambled and scrapped to achieve two wins in the group stages that earned them a spot in the semifinals where they produced their best, though not a flawless performance, to defeat England on Friday.
Asked what went through her mind in private moments when the cameras weren’t around and no microphones were in her face, Luus said she reflected on the support she’d received from teammates and the team’s management.
“I think it was always going to be difficult, filling the shoes of Dane,” Luus said.
“She's done an incredible job over the last few years, but I think where the game's going and the team we have at the moment, it's a very young squad and it was very exciting to see talent and players coming in. It's leading a new generation.
“I think players have come and gone and we're just looking forward — that's the one thing that's kept me going. It’s just to know that there's always going to be backlash, there are always going to be people not wanting you in this position and I guess that's just sport and that's media and whatever people are going to say.
“But I think the results have spoken for themselves and I think the team has stayed motivated no matter what distractions have come our way.”
Outwardly Luus doesn’t strike one as being a particularly strong leader, in the way of her counterpart on Sunday, Meg Lanning, England’s Heather Knight or even Van Niekerk.
Some of her moves in the field have been questionable and she could be more attacking. However the composure she showed in the final few overs against England indicated a leader who certainly has the backing of her teammates.
“I think for us, she's done an exceptional job,” head coach Hilton Moreeng said. “She took it with both hands and she led the team with a great distinction, so we're happy with what we're seeing in her as a leader and she's grown in stature.”
Luus has certainly addressed the broader issue around the team’s role in raising the profile of the women’s game and women’s sport in general with conviction and humour.
“I don't say we can do much more to show the country that we are serious about women's cricket in this country,” she said.
“I think obviously winning the final would be the ultimate cherry on the top. But just to get into the final for us, I don't say the country needs more encouragement than that.
“There's a lot of good things that have already come out of this World Cup in this country. I think if you don't take women's cricket seriously now, then I guess there's no hope for whoever you are. So you kind of have to get on the train of women's cricket or I don't know, go play soccer or something.”
