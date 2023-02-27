×

Sport

JUST IN | Chippa sack Mammila, Lentjies back in hot seat

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 27 February 2023
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has been fired.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has been shown the door by club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

This comes after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Mammila confirmed his dismissal to HeraldLIVE on Monday morning.

He has been replaced by former coach Kurt Lentjies who returned to the team as an assistant early this month.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

