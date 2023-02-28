Currie blames poor conditioning for Boland loss
Bulldogs could not keep up with pace of game in second half and got punished heavily, says coach
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 28 February 2023
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie says the union’s special general meeting on Sunday had no effect on his team’s below-par performance the day before against Boland Kavaliers, and instead has blamed the conditioning of the players...
Currie blames poor conditioning for Boland loss
Bulldogs could not keep up with pace of game in second half and got punished heavily, says coach
Border Bulldogs head coach Lumumba Currie says the union’s special general meeting on Sunday had no effect on his team’s below-par performance the day before against Boland Kavaliers, and instead has blamed the conditioning of the players...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos