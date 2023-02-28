Former referee Ace Ncobo returns to PSL as general manager

“The PSL is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced administrator Andile "Ace" Ncobo, who joins the league in the capacity of general manager in the football department,” the league said.

“The four-time winner of the PSL referee of the season [award] will continue to contribute to professional football in the country while also adding value to improving levels of knowledge regarding the professional game through his involvement with specific SuperSport television.”

Ncobo previously held the position of PSL general manager from 2008 until his resignation in 2009.