‘Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach’: Mammila after Chippa sacking

Axed Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila says he will leave the club with his head held high after being fired by club chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi on Monday.

The flamboyant Mammila was fired after the team’s 2-1 DStv Prdemiership defeat to Swallows FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

He has been replaced by former coach Kurt Lentjies, who returned to the team as an assistant earlier in February.

The news of Mammila’s exit comes as no surprise as Mpengesi is known to be trigger-happy, especially when results are not forthcoming.

Former journeyman administrator Mammila’s appointment to the bench, first as an assistant coach and then replacing Daine Klate as head coach seven games into the 2022-23 season, raised eyebrows.