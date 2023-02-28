×

Sport

Sundowns have not received offers for Cassius Mailula: Rulani Mokwena

28 February 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Cassius Mailula has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 11 DStv Premiership matches, leading to calls by supporters for him to be considered for the PSL's Footballer of the Year award.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have not received any offers for exciting attacker Cassius Mailula, says Rulani Mokwena. 

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Brazilians this season, with some scintillating performances after he was given an opportunity when regular attacker Peter Shalulile was injured.

“No, we haven’t received anything from anyone,” Downs coach Mokwena said as they prepared for their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Recent reports have it that Mailula has attracted interest from unnamed teams in France's Ligue 1.

The French top-flight is a destination to which Sundowns sold Keagan Dolly when the Bafana Bafana winger joined Montpellier in January 2017. 

Mailula has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 11 DStv Premiership matches, leading to calls from some supporters for him to be considered for the PSL's Footballer of the Year award. He is almost guaranteed to walk away with the Young Player of the Year award.

Mailula has not only been impressive in the league. He has also been in red hot-form in the Caf Champions League, where he has netted five goals in as many games. He is yet to find the back of the net in the Nedbank Cup.

TimesLIVE

