Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future
Kaizer Chiefs have a number of big name players whose contracts end in June and who will have started the negotiating process to renew or move on.
Itumeleng Khune, Eric Mathoho and Khama Billiat are marquee players on that list who have had battles for game time.
TimesLIVE examines the cases of five big name stars, all on the wrong side of 30, who have three months left to conclude a new deal, and what their prospects are of remaining at Naturena.
Eric Mathoho, centreback, 33
Astonishingly, Mathoho has played one minute of one league game this season, replacing Edmilson Dove in the 95th minute of Chiefs' 2-1 win against SuperSport United in September. This from a Bafana Bafana international who has been almost ever-present since signing from Bloemfonetin Celtic at the start of the 2012-13 season.
Mathoho's increased lack of confidence at the heart of the defence goes back a few seasons. But such an extreme lack of game time is surprising, especially since he put in a solid showing in the penalties defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup.
Mathoho might need a spate of injuries to get in games and try to impress in the final third of 2022-23 or a change in coaching staff to stand a chance of extending his stay past 11 years at Naturena.
Itumeleng Khune, goalkeeper, 35
Could Itu's 16-year stay at the club he joined at 14 in 2007 finally be over? If there is uncertainty, it would not be the first time the one-time undoubted Bafana No 1 and King of Naturena flirted with leaving.
In 2015, after Chiefs wrapped up a second league and cup double in three seasons under Stuart Baxter, Khune was among a group of stars of that squad with Tefu Mashamaite, George Lebese and Mandla Masango who opted to leave Chiefs when they could not get the new contracts they wanted. The keeper, though, about-turned on his decision and opted to stay where he was comfortable.
The seven years since have seen the veteran increasingly injury-plagued and inconsistent. In the first half of this season he made yet another seeming return to form that, like a few before it, did not last long and he has played nine league games in all.
There has been talk of an offer to join Chiefs' coaching structure. Khune might opt against a smaller package playing elsewhere and the comfort of that kind of option. A renewed playing contract seems a 50/50 prospect.
