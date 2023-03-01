WSU will be tough to crack, says Madibaz coach
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 01 March 2023
Madibaz head coach David Manuel says they will make effective use of their unstoppable rolling maul against WSU in their Varsity Shield rugby encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Thursday...
WSU will be tough to crack, says Madibaz coach
Madibaz head coach David Manuel says they will make effective use of their unstoppable rolling maul against WSU in their Varsity Shield rugby encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Thursday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos