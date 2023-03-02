Stormers drop anchor on synthetic pitch at Cape Town Stadium for 39 years

“It has been moderately restored for this season, but it’s magic for us,” said Dobson about the new surface that will consist of 50% grass and 50% synthetic material.

The surface will be relaid in September to coincide with the Rugby World Cup in France. No matches that involve the Stormers or Western Province are earmarked for that period.

Re-laying the surface won't happen a moment too soon. The stadium, or the grass inside it, has often invited criticism for the way it rips under the pressure of heavy forwards. Scrumming in particular can be a perilous exercise for turf and combatants.

To be fair, though, the stadium and its surface were specifically designed as a 2010 Fifa World Cup venue. It now, however, has to future-proof itself.

Rian Oberholzer, who was appointed by SA Rugby to oversee WP Rugby's affairs, said while the agreement translates to the best deal for both parties, it also addresses the province's dire financial position.

“All is not about the rental, there are other issues we agreed on that just make it a more lucrative position for WP Rugby, so yes, we are happy with the agreement.”

Under the agreement the Stormers and WP will play 12 to 15 matches a year at the stadium. It will include Test matches allocated to WP Rugby by the South African Rugby Union.

Premier Soccer League team Cape Town City FC will also play matches at the stadium, while concerts, trade shows, conferences and exhibitions will still form part of its hosting portfolio.

“The DHL Stadium has transformed over the past two years and now boasts a busy and exciting calendar of events for the future years,” Cape Town Stadium CEO Lesley de Reuck said.

“We welcome WP Rugby as our primary anchor tenant and look forward to creating value for the City of Cape Town and its residents in the future.”

