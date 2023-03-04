Despite the loss, Richards Bay still have a shot to finish in second spot which comes with a qualification for the Champions League while a number three spot entitles them to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Kaizer Chiefs intensify race for number two with slender win over 10-man Richards Bay
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Caf Champions League football next season remains a possibility for Kaizer Chiefs after their slender 1-0 win over a 10-man Richards Bay FC in a DStv Premiership match at Durban’s King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
But a lot of improvement will be needed from the Arthur Zwane-coached team if they are to achieve that goal as their performance against the Natal Rich Boyz was really nothing to write home about, like many of their displays this season.
Their finishing upfront continues to be a great concern.
Chiefs played with the advantage for 76 minutes, including the referee's optional time, but couldn’t add to their early goal.
Not many would argue if Bay were to say the result could have been different if they were not reduced by one man when goalkeeper Salim Magoola was sent off on 19 minutes.
Defender Siyabonga Ngezana scored the only goal on eight minutes as the Soweto giants once again failed to use the numerical advantage for a more convincing victory in the coastal city.
The victory intensifies the race for second-place finish in the league between Amakhosi, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.
Despite the loss, Richards Bay still have a shot to finish in second spot which comes with a qualification for the Champions League while a number three spot entitles them to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Second-placed SuperSport, who are behind with one game in hand, are on 36 points while both Pirates and Chiefs are on 34 points and fifth-placed Natal Rich Boyz are on 31 points.
The remaining eight games, nine for SuperSport, will be interesting for all sides.
The Natal Boyz suffered a double blow early in the game after conceding and had one of their key members of the team, Magoola, sent off.
Ngezana opened the scoring with a beautiful header for Amakhosi on eight minutes from an excellent free kick into the box by young Mduduzi Shabalala.
Eight minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men after he handled the ball outside the box, denying Keagan Dolly a chance to find the back of the net.
Before his red card Magoola, who was replaced by Neil Boshoff as Bay sacrificed young midfielder Langelihle Mhlongo, had featured in every game for the DStv Premiership rookies and played a crucial role in keeping them in the top four for most of the half.
Despite their strong start, the men from the north of KwaZulu-Natal hosted Chiefs in Durban with the results not going the way they would have liked.
In their previous five league games before Saturday, the Natal Rich Boyz had achieved three draws and two defeats.
WATCH | Jabu Mahlangu slams Chiefs and Pirates for playing ‘imihlola’ in derby
Chiefs have enjoyed a lot of numerical advantages in their recent games as opponents kept getting red cards.
The Soweto giants have now enjoyed numerical advantage in four of their last five matches in all competitions.
However, they have rarely managed to use that to their advantage by punishing their opponents.
Last weekend, they played for a decent period against a 10-man Pirates but settled for a fortuitous 1-0 victory, thanks to an own goal by Olisah Nda.
Also against TS Galaxy, Chiefs played to a goalless draw despite playing with one extra player for at least 34 minutes.
Even against Richards Bay, Chiefs were not in complete control of the game as the hosts threatened their lead.
Chiefs created a lot of chances but Boshoff was unbeatable, producing a number of excellent saves and was well supported by his stubborn defence.
Chiefs will have to do without their recently signed striker Christian Saile when they face Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 next weekend. Saile picked up a yellow card for diving in the box of Bay.
