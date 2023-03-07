Markram named as new T20 captain for SA

New Proteas white ball head coach Rob Walter said: “This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series.
“We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad.
“I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi get on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, after debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series.
“Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made a significant mark in the T20I arena.
“I am also excited to have Aiden take the reins as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the set-up and works well with those around him.
“He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”
The squads are:
ODI (first two matches): Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
T20: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. — Reuters
Fixtures v West Indies:
ODIs
Thursday, March 16: East London (1pm)
Saturday, March 18: East London (1pm)
Tuesday, March 21: Potchefstroom (10am)
T20s
Saturday, March 25: Centurion (2pm)
Sunday, March 26: Centurion (2pm)
Tuesday, March 28: Johannesburg (6pm)
