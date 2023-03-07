Middendorp ditches Swallows for German Bundesliga third-division club
Ernst Middendorp has ditched Swallows FC to take a job at relegation-threatened German third division team SV Meppen.
The 64-year-old journeyman coach was announced as Meppen's boss on the Bundesliga 3 club's website and social media platforms on Tuesday night.
Middendorp, who coached Kaizer Chiefs twice, will be expected to pull off one of his relegation-busting turnarounds as Meppen are in last place.
Swallows, though, are also struggling in third-last place in the DStv Premiership and the loss of their coach in the final third of the season will come as a blow to their battle for survival.
Fix! ✍️ - Ernst Middendorp neuer SVM-Cheftrainer— SV Meppen 1912 e.V. (@svmeppen1912) March 7, 2023
Neuer Cheftrainer wird Ernst #Middendorp. Er trainierte zuletzt in der ersten Liga Südafrikas den Swallows FC (Johannesburg). Seinen dort bis zum Sommer 2026 datierten Vertrag hat er aufgelöst.
👉 https://t.co/RfbdHRsrus#ndsvm pic.twitter.com/wkIQ4EGS6Q
Meppen said: “Ernst Middendorp will be the new head coach of the club. He most recently coached Swallows FC in the South African Premier League. He cancelled his contract there, which ran until the summer of 2026. Ernst Middendorp signed a contract with SVM until the end of the season.
“Middendorp coached Arminia Bielefeld three times: first in 1988 to 1990, then again from 1994 to 1998. During his second term, he led Arminia from the regional league to the Bundesliga.
“On Arminia Bielefeld's 100th anniversary in 2005 Middendorp was voted 'Coach of the Century' by the club's fans.
“In addition to German clubs such as Rot-Weiss Essen, KFC Uerdingen, FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum, Ernst Middendorp was internationally has been head coach for top clubs in China, Cyprus, Thailand and most recently South Africa.
“Middendorp is expected in Germany from South Africa tomorrow [Wednesday] morning and is expected to lead the training session in the afternoon.”
Meppen sports director Heiner Beckmann said: “We are convinced Ernst Middendorp can help us immediately in the current situation with his enormous experience.
“I was in regular contact with him and I know how intensively Middendorp was involved with German football, the third division and especially with SV Meppen from afar.”
Birds chair David Mogashoa could not immediately be reached for say.