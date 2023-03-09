Stormers lose out on Weekend Special as he inks multiyear deal with Sharks

Exciting Sharks utility back Aphelele “Weekend Special” Fassi has ended the speculation about his future by signing a new deal with the Durban-based franchise.

According to media reports, the Stormers tried to lure the fullback, who can also slot in at wing, to join them in December when the Sharks deal expires.

However, the Sharks have moved swiftly to tie him down to a “multiyear” deal and the player said he was happy to stay in Durban.

“I’ve loved every single moment here at the Sharks. Durban has been my home ever since I left high school. I’ve spent the past six years at the Sharks and it has been great. The time has come to start a new chapter,” Fassi said in a video shared by the Sharks on social media.