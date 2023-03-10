Bavuma half ton pushes Proteas further ahead at the Wanderers

The West Indies seam bowlers deserve credit for their discipline, while Kraigg Brathwaite was intent on creating frustration to draw errors out of the Proteas batters.
Temba Bavuma’s 21st Test half-century dragged the Proteas' lead past 200 at tea on day two of the second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg on Friday.
The South African captain went into the break on 81, an innings in which he has shown immense powers of concentration to help his team regain control after losing four wickets in the first session.
Bavuma struck nine fours helping the Proteas recover from 32/3 after the first hour of play, to a position of relative solidity on 145/5, the lead 214 runs.
It was slow going for most of the afternoon, with the Proteas looking to rebuild after a disastrous morning.
Temba Bavuma dragging Proteas out of trouble at the Wanderers
There will be questions about Klaasen’s place, particularly as the player he replaced in the squad, Kyle Verreynne, did little wrong and wasn’t deserving of being axed.
He was often South Africa’s best player in Australia and his spot has to be reconsidered when South Africa’s Test programme resumes in December.
Wiaan Mulder, another whose position is under scrutiny, showed the patience Klaasen lacked and occasionally pierced the offside after struggling initially.
His partnership with Bavuma is worth 41 runs, at tea he was on 15.
